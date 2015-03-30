(adds comment)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, March 30 A blogger was hacked to death by
assailants using machetes in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on
Monday, the second attack in five weeks on a critic of religious
extremism in the Muslim-majority nation.
Washikur Rahman, a blogger advocating secularism, was
attacked by young religious students on a busy street in the
centre of Dhaka on Monday morning, a police official said.
"Police on duty near the spot caught two attackers with
three machetes as they were fleeing the scene after the
incident," police official Humayan Kabir told Reuters.
In recent years, religious militants in Bangladesh have
targeted secularist writers while the government has tried to
crack down on hardline Islamist groups seeking to make it a
Sharia-based state.
Last month U.S.-based blogger Avijit Roy, another
secularist, was hacked to death while returning with his wife
from a book fair in Dhaka. His wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed,
suffered head injuries and lost a finger.
Bangladesh's government and main opposition have been locked
for months in a standoff that has created a sense of deepening
insecurity.
"The horrifying murder of a blogger this morning... must be
a 'wake up call' to the authorities on the need to create a safe
environment for journalists and activists to express their
views," Amnesty International said in a statement on Monday.
Blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider was killed in 2013 near his home
in Dhaka after he led a protest demanding capital punishment for
Islamist leaders convicted of war crimes during Bangladesh's war
for independence.
In 2004, Humayun Azad, a secular writer and professor at
Dhaka University, was attacked by militants while returning home
from a Dhaka book fair. He died in Germany while undergoing
treatment.
Roy's wife, Ahmed, blamed her husband's murder in February
on religious fanatics, and acccused police on duty of not doing
enough to stop the attack.
Mohammad Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Bangladesh Police
Association and Superintendent of Police of Dhaka, said the
police had been unfairly criticised.
"There are plenty of examples where our police force come
forward to save people, risking their own lives," he said.
Media group Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh
146th among 180 countries for press freedom last year.
(Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Jeremy Laurence/Ruth
Pitchford)