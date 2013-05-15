By Jessica Wohl and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
May 15 A trans-Atlantic divide between European
and U.S. retailers over how best to respond to fatal disasters
in Bangladesh textile factories split wide open on Wednesday,
with U.S. retailers claiming their European counterparts are
giving labor unions too much control over ensuring workplace
safety.
Some U.S. retailers, including Gap Inc, had said
they would not join the European pact without changes to the way
conflicts are resolved in the courts. The rhetoric sharpened
considerably when a U.S. trade group, the National Retail
Federation, after calls with member companies and other groups,
issued a stinging rebuke of the European-led safety accord.
The U.S. solidarity did show one high-profile crack late
Wednesday when Abercrombie & Fitch Co announced it had
verbally agreed to join the accord.
"We are committed to Bangladesh and support industry-wide
efforts to improve safety standards," Abercrombie's director of
sustainability, Kim Harr, said in a statement. "We believe this
is the right thing to do to bring about sustainable, effective
change."
The accord came together last week in the aftermath of the
April 24 collapse of Rana Plaza in Savar, near Dhaka, the second
high-profile disaster at a Bangladeshi textile center in recent
months. The death toll at Rana Plaza stood at 1,127 this week,
making it the deadliest industrial accident since the 1984
Bhopal disaster in India.
Earlier this week, apparel company PVH Corp,
marketer of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, became
the first U.S. company to join the accord.
Even so, the U.S. retail and apparel industry remained
nearly unanimous in criticizing the compact. Matthew Shay, chief
executive of the National Retail Federation, in a statement
Wednesday said the accord, hammered out in recent weeks under
leadership of IndustriALL, a union organization based in Europe,
"veers away from commonsense solutions and seeks to advance a
narrow agenda driven by special interests."
He said it "exposes American companies to a legally
questionable binding arbitration provision, a process that
serves only the unions, not the workers they represent."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
on Tuesday had preempted the U.S. industry rejection of the
European initiative by stating that it intended to work on its
own. Wal-Mart said it will implement a stepped-up plan to
improve working conditions in Bangladesh factories it employs.
Gap this week became the first of several U.S. retailers to
say they would not join the European pact without changes to the
way conflicts are resolved in the courts. The accord drew sharp
criticism from a major U.S. retail trade group for not calling
for equal responsibility from the Bangladeshi government and
factory workers.
IndustriALL said the accord could not be amended to address
concerns of U.S. companies.
"The clear message is that the legally binding nature of the
accord is what makes it a historic game changer and watering
that down is absolutely out of the question," IndustriALL
spokesman Tom Grinter said.
Signatories to the accord included the world's two biggest
fashion retailers, Inditex, owner of the Zara chain,
and H&M, as well as British department store operator
John Lewis and Arcadia Group, whose chains include Topshop.
The accord calls for binding arbitration that would be
enforceable in the courts of the country where a company is
domiciled, according to the text of the agreement that was
released on Wednesday. Binding arbitration typically restricts
the ability of the parties involved to appeal any decision in
court.
In addition, companies must fund activities of a steering
committee, safety inspector and training coordinator,
contributing up to $500,000 per year for each of the five years
of the agreement.
The National Retail Federation, the U.S. trade group,
criticized the funding component for not providing for
accountability for how funds are spent.
IndustriALL had set Wednesday as the deadline for retailers
to sign on to the fire-and-building safety agreement framed out
initially by union and non-governmental groups. proposed by the
European groups. Almost 30 garment and retail brands sourcing
from Bangladesh had signed ahead of the deadline.
A group of five North American retail trade associations and
companies had sought to draft their own proposals in recent
days. The NRF said a proposal has circulated, but no retailer
had signed it yet.
Jonathan Gold, an official with the NRF, said the North
American proposal takes into account other stakeholders like the
Bangladeshi government and factory owners, as well as the brands
and retailers.
Retailers "are afraid what will happen if there was some
kind of arbitration ruling and how it's going to come back to
them," he said.
The chief executive of the trade group American Apparel &
Footwear Association, Kevin Burke, on Wednesday said he met with
several Bangladesh government officials, including the foreign
minister and the Bangladesh ambassador to the United States as
they "begin high-level discussions with all apparel industry
stakeholders."
WAL-MART'S APPROACH
The North American and European companies that rely on
Bangladesh for inexpensive apparel are still split on how best
to ensure safe working conditions. Wal-Mart's approach, while
potentially faster, touches only a fraction of Bangladesh's
estimated 6,500 garment factories. The European-led approach
covers a wider spectrum.
Wal-Mart said it has begun checking the 279 factories that
supply its stores, and plans to inspect them all within six
months.
A union official who helped draft the European accord,
Philip Jennings, head of Swiss-based UNI Global Union, on
Wednesday said in a statement that Wal-Mart was "acting as the
pirates of the supply chain" and called its alternative solution
"meaningless."
In Chittagong, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Dhaka,
workers at one factory that Wal-Mart wants closed said they were
unaware of any safety concerns.
"We don't know about the problems of our owners. We don't
know about the risk of building. We are working for our
livelihood. If we stop the work, we cannot survive," one of the
workers, Parvin Akter, said.
Even so, there were signs of change. In Dhaka, the
government has inspected and closed more than a dozen garment
factories in recent weeks because of structural problems.
Some workers remain skeptical. Mominur Rahman, who damaged
his spine jumping from the third floor to escape the deadly
Tazreen fire last year, said working conditions remain tough.
"The factory inspection system in Bangladesh needs to be
increased and improved," he said through an interpreter at a
workplace safety conference in Thailand last week. "I never saw
a factory inspection at the Tazreen factory, not once. Same with
the Savar tragedy, nothing will change immediately."