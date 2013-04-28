* Sparks from rescue equipment cause the fire
* Owner of collapsed building arrested fleeing to
India-police
* Hundreds more still missing, police say
* Four pulled from rubble alive, four days after disaster
By Ruma Paul and Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, April 28 Fire broke out on Sunday in a
garment factory that collapsed in the Bangladeshi capital,
complicating attempts to find any survivors of a disaster that
has killed 377 people.
Fire service officials said the blaze had been started by
sparks from cutting equipment used by rescuers.
Police said the owner of the factory, Mohammed Sohel Rana,
was arrested on Sunday trying to flee to India, as hopes of
finding more survivors from the country's worst industrial
accident began to fade.
Rana was arrested by the elite Rapid Action Battalion in the
border town of Benapole, Dhaka District Police Chief Habibur
Rahman told Reuters, ending a four-day manhunt that began after
Rana Plaza, which housed factories making low-cost garments for
Western retailers, caved in on Wednesday.
Bangladesh television showed Rana, a local leader of the
ruling Awami League's youth front, being flown by helicopter to
the capital Dhaka, where he will face charges of faulty
construction and causing unlawful death.
Authorities put the latest death toll at 377 and expect it
to climb higher with hundreds more still unaccounted for.
Four people were pulled out alive on Sunday after almost 100
hours beneath the mound of broken concrete and metal, and
rescuers were working frantically to try to save several others
still trapped, fire services deputy director Mizanur Rahman
said. One woman was pulled out of debris by rescuers but died,
fire service officials said.
"The chances of finding people alive are dimming, so we have
to step up our rescue operation to save any valuable life we
can," said Major General Chowdhury Hassan Sohrawardi,
coordinator of the operation at the site.
About 2,500 people have been rescued from the wrecked
building in the commercial suburb of Savar, about 30 km (20
miles) from the capital, Dhaka.
Officials said the eight-storey complex had been built on
spongy ground without the correct permits, and more than 3,000
workers - mainly young women - entered the building on Wednesday
morning despite warnings that it was structurally unsafe.
A bank and shops in the same building closed after a jolt
was felt and cracks were noticed on some pillars on Tuesday.
Police said one factory owner gave himself up on Sunday
following the detention of two plant bosses and two engineers
the day before.
Anger over the disaster has sparked days of protests and
clashes, with police using tear gas, water cannon and rubber
bullets to quell demonstrators who set cars ablaze.
Garment workers blockaded a highway in a nearby industrial
zone of Gazipur on Sunday demanding capital punishment for the
owners.
The main opposition, joining forces with an alliance of
leftist parties which is part of the ruling coalition, called
for a national strike on May 2 in protest over the incident.
BUILT ON A FILLED-IN POND
Wednesday's collapse was the third major industrial incident
in five months in Bangladesh, the second-largest exporter of
garments in the world behind China. In November, a fire at the
Tazreen Fashion factory in a suburb of Dhaka killed 112 people.
Such incidents have raised serious questions about worker
safety and low wages, and could taint the reputation of the poor
South Asian country, which relies on garments for 80 percent of
its exports. The industry employs about 3.6 million people, most
of them women, some of whom earn as little as $38 a month.
Emdadul Islam, chief engineer of the state-run Capital
Development Authority (CDA), said on Friday that the owner of
the building had not received the proper construction consent,
obtaining a permit for a five-storey building from the local
municipality, which did not have the authority to grant it.
Furthermore, three other storeys had been added illegally,
he said. "Savar is not an industrial zone, and for that reason
no factory can be housed in Rana Plaza," Islam told Reuters.
Islam said the building had been erected on the site of a
pond filled in with sand and earth, weakening the foundations.
North American and European chains, including British
retailer Primark and Canada's Loblaw, a unit of George Weston
Ltd, said they were supplied by factories in the Rana
Plaza building.
Since the disaster, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and
Exporters Association (BGMEA) has asked factory owners to
produce building designs by July in a bid to improve safety.