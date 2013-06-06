June 6 A group representing over 200
institutional investors has urged U.S. retailers to sign a
global accord that promotes safety of garment workers in
Bangladesh and drop attempts to back an alternative initiative.
The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR), a
group of socially responsible investors, has asked the retailers
to be part of the Bangladesh Fire and Safety initiative,
proposed after more than 1,100 workers died in a building
collapse on the outskirts of Dhaka on April 24.
The building housed garment factories that supplied to
several Western retailers.
At least 14 North American retailers including Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Macy's Inc, Sears Holdings Corp
, JC Penney Co Inc and Gap Inc have
declined to sign the accord.
They have said the accord gives labor unions too much
control over ensuring workplace safety and have proposed the
alternative "Safer Factory Initiative".
ICCR, which was part of the Divestment from South
Africa campaign in protest against Apartheid, said the
alternative plan could dilute the impact of the accord and may
not be legally enforceable.
Retailers such as Zara parent Inditex S.A., H&M
, PVH Corp and Britain's Tesco Plc have
supported the Bangladesh fire and safety initiative.