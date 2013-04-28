DHAKA, April 28 The owner of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed killing more than 370 people was arrested on Sunday attempting to flee to India, police said.

Mohammed Sohel Rana, a leader of the ruling Awami League's youth front, was arrested by the elite Rapid Action Battalion in the Bangladesh border town of Benapole, Dhaka District Police Chief Habibur Rahman told Reuters. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)