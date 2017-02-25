DHAKA Feb 25 Bangladesh aims to raise its
annual bilateral trade with Canada to $5.0 billion by 2022 from
the current $2.0 billion, a senior government official said on
Saturday.
Bangladesh is the second-largest importer of Canadian food
grains and other agricultural products in South Asia. Since
January 2003, Canada has allowed duty-free access to Bangladeshi
products, in particular ready-made garments. Clothing accounts
for 96 percent of Bangladesh's exports to Canada.
"We are confident to increase our bilateral trade volume by
more than double from the present level over the next five
years," Shahriar Alam, junior minister for foreign affairs, told
a conference.
Alam urged Canadian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the
liberal investment-friendly atmosphere of Bangladesh.
"Their investment in the Special Economic Zones of
Bangladesh in the areas of power, energy and transportation
sectors, food and agro processing, IT and telecommunications,
light engineering, shipbuilding, services and hospitality
sectors will contribute to the economic development of both
countries."
Canadian High Commissioner Benoît-Pierre Laramée said the
Canadian government wanted to work with Bangladesh, especially
on environmental and climate change issues and also gender
equality and the health sector.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)