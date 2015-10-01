BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
DHAKA Oct 1 U.S. oil firm Chevron has launched an 18-month enterprise development programme in Bangladesh worth $10 million, the company said on Thursday.
The initiative, to be implemented by BRAC, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO), is aimed at the communities of the Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar gas field locations where Chevron operates.
The programme will support about 20,000 people, and up to 1,500 enterprises will be created during the time frame.
"We believe that our success is tied to society's progress and is built upon long-term, collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships," said Melody Meyer, President of Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production.
"We hope our joint work can give people the tools to climb out of poverty and lead them towards prosperity," said Asif Saleh, a senior director of BRAC.
Chevron Bangladesh produces 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day, almost half of country's total gas output from the three fields of Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar in northeastern Bangladesh.
Total investment of Chevron in Bangladesh is $1.7 billion, largest foreign investment in this sector. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by David Evans)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.