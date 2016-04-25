DHAKA, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For the 127
families of Medical Slum, a warren of tin shacks set in the
shadow of a towering yellow-brick pharmaceutical factory, just
listing all the problems the community faces is no easy task.
There's a lack of water, as ever-longer dry spells and
overuse of the city's groundwater empty wells. There's flooding
when heavy rains do come, washing sewage from the community's
open toilet and effluent from the nearby factory into homes and
forcing families to wade to their wooden beds, propped up on
bricks out of the floodwaters.
Electricity is scarce and costly. Jobs are hard to come by
and poorly paid. Credit is available largely at loan-shark
rates. Girls are married too young and many women fear for their
safety in the slum's narrow alleyways after dark, residents say.
"And the heat!" lamented Abdul Sattar, an old man in a white
prayer cap, his long beard tinged orange with henna. "The summer
is longer and the heat is bad. Winter is disappearing. There's a
big shift."
Climate change is making an already tough life even harder
for many of the estimated 20 million people now crammed into
heaving greater Dhaka. Its population continues to grow at
nearly 5 percent a year as migrants - many of whom have lost
their farms to worsening erosion, storms and sea-level rise -
flood in seeking new work.
"If we told them to go back, where would they go?" asked
Sirajul Islam, chief urban planner for the Dhaka South City
Corporation, which manages the southern half of Dhaka.
But at least some of the city's 3 million slum dwellers -
many squeezed into one-room shacks of tin, bamboo, plastic sacks
and wood - are now looking for ways to lower the risks from
climate change and a host of other problems.
SOLAR PANELS TO PUMPS
In Medical Slum, in Tongi district, a newly formed community
development committee has over the last year mapped out threats
to the neighbourhood, from flooding to pollution from the
pharmaceutical plant, as well as resources, including a nearby
police station and hospital.
With the map in hand, the community - most of them migrants
who lost land in different parts of the country - has drawn up a
list of its priorities for action.
Those include buying submersible pumps to clear away
floodwater and obtain clean drinking water from a well,
installing solar panels to power street lights, and eventually
creating a few roads wide enough for fire trucks and other
emergency vehicles to pass.
The community's top priority - garbage collection, to help
keep clear the drains that carry away floodwaters - has already
been arranged for the first time through the municipal
authority.
Some young members of the new committee have also been
trained as emergency volunteers, to assist firefighters and
police in the event of disasters.
"The community was not united earlier. We didn't interact
with each other much. Now we do," said Poly, a 32-year-old
development committee member who goes by one name, like many
people in Bangladesh.
"We are a team and we are ready to act if something
happens," she said.
WOMEN'S RIGHTS
The new social cohesion, and a big role for women in
planning, are key to helping communities like Medical Slum begin
to tackle some of their problems, said Palash Mondal of aid
agency CARE.
It, with the Village Education Resource Centre (VERC), a
local partner, is working with the community development
committee to build resilience to threats in Medical Slum, backed
by funding from the Switzerland-based C&A Foundation.
"Women are now aware of their rights and can raise their
voices. Before we couldn't do this," said committee president
Kalpona Begum, 55.
The community's meeting hall, a tin-roofed shed with a
cardboard ceiling and orange tarp stretched over its concrete
floor, is plastered with hand-drawn posters illustrating ways to
reduce earthquake and fire risks and to combat social ills -
including one image of an old man and a young girl in a red
wedding veil, with a big red X marked over it.
The efforts to unite the community to build resilience to
climate change and disasters have already helped halt at least
one child marriage, said Shaheen, a VERC community coordinator.
Two months ago, she stopped by the home of a local widow, to
find out if her 14-year-old daughter Jasmine, who had been
forced to leave school as money was short, was interested in
some training to become a garment factory worker.
Many slum residents find work at Dhaka's garment factories,
earning about $50 per month of 12-hour shifts, or spend their
days recycling plastic wrapping in sheds within the slum.
Jasmine's mother said the training wasn't necessary, as she
planned to send her daughter back to their native village to
marry.
Shaheen contacted members of a women's group, who visited to
urge Jasmine's mother not to break the law by marrying her
daughter at such a young age.
The woman relented and Jasmine, a shy, quiet girl in a red
tunic, now stays at home in Medical Slum, watching her younger
brothers during the day and spending time in the late afternoon
with her 13-year-old friend Farjana, standing in the shade of
the coconut trees just outside the slum's entrance.
She is relieved not to be on her way to becoming a bride
just yet.
"Early marriage is not healthy for us," she said. "I am not
yet mature enough to give birth."
(Reporting by Laurie Goering; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
women's rights, trafficking and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)