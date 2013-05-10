DHAKA May 10 The death toll from the
catastrophic collapse of a Bangladesh factory building, the
world's worst industrial accident since the Bhopal disaster in
India in 1984, climbed above 1,000 and more bodies might still
be trapped inside as rescuers struggle to end the salvage
operation.
More that two weeks after the accident, bodies were still
being pulled from the rubble of the Rana Plaza complex, and on
Friday a spokesman at the army control room coordinating the
operation said the number of people confirmed to have been
killed had reached 1,038.
Roughly 2,500 people were rescued from the building, in the
industrial suburb of Savar, around 20 miles (30 km) northwest of
Dhaka, including many injured, but there is no official estimate
of the numbers still missing.
The disaster, believed to have been triggered when
generators were started up during a blackout, has put the
spotlight on Western retailers who use the impoverished South
Asian nation as a source of cheap goods.
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the
disaster, including the building's owner and bosses of the
factories it housed.
Hundreds of relatives were still gathered at the site, some
holding up photographs of family members. Rescue workers have
found it increasingly difficult to identify decomposing bodies
and are using ID cards found on them or even their mobile phones
to do so.
"A total of 156 unidentified victims have been buried," said
Dhaka District Administrator Mohammad Yousuf Harun, adding that
DNA samples taken from the bodies had been preserved so tests
could be done if relatives come forward later.
The government has blamed the owners and builders of the
eight-storey complex for using shoddy construction materials,
including substandard rods, bricks and cement, and not obtaining
the necessary clearances.
Bangladesh's garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent
of the poor South Asian country's exports, has seen a series of
deadly accidents, including a fire in November that killed 112
people.