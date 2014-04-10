* Campaigners target $40 million for injured, families of
dead
* Only one-third of that amount raised to date, they say
* Only half of 29 brands agree to pay into fund so far
* Low wages helped make Bangladesh No. 2 garment maker
BERLIN, April 10 Campaigners launched a new
effort on Thursday to push Western brands to pay into a
compensation fund for victims of the collapse of a Bangladeshi
factory almost a year ago that killed more than 1,100 people.
Global trade unions IndustriALL and UNI and labour rights
network Clean Clothes Campaign said in a joint statement that a
fund set up for the over 2,000 people injured and the families
of the dead had raised only a third of its target of $40 million
to date.
They said only half of the 29 brands that sourced goods from
factories in the Rana Plaza complex have contributed to the fund
run by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and want the
rest to pay by the first anniversary of the April 24 disaster.
"The workers who survived this catastrophe and the families
of those who did not are in desperate need. The last year has
seen medical expenses, lack of income and the horrors of that
day relived," said Jyrki Raina of IndustriALL.
Some of the brands supplied from the Rana Plaza complex say
they will not contribute as their production was outsourced to
the factory without their knowledge, or ended some time ago,
while others prefer to pursue their own compensation plans.
Ineke Zeldenrust of Clean Clothes Campaign said the 29
brands have combined profits of more than $22 billion a year.
"They are being asked to contribute less than 0.2 percent of
these profits to go some way towards compensating the people
their profits are built on," she said.
British clothes retailer Primark said last month it would
pay an extra $10 million in long-term compensation - $9 million
directly to the 580 workers of its supplier in Rana Plaza or
their dependants, and another $1 million to the fund.
Other brands to contribute include Canada's Loblaw,
Britain's Bon Marche and Premier Clothing, Mascot of Denmark and
Spanish chains El Corte Ingles, Mango and Zara-owner Inditex
.
Rock-bottom wages and trade deals have made Bangladesh's
garments sector a $22 billion industry that accounts for
four-fifths of its exports, with around 60 percent of garment
exports going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
