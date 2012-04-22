DHAKA, April 22 Bangladesh's electricals
retailers on Sunday asked the government to withdraw an
additional duty on imported electronic goods such as
refrigerators and air conditioners.
Amir Hossain Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Electronics
Merchants Association (BEMA), told reporters that the government
should reduce the gap in duty between imported goods and locally
produced items to less than 25 percent.
"The government also should lift additional duty on these
products imposed recently," Khan said.
He said that National Board of Revenue (NBR) last month
imposed an additional 20 percent duty on refrigerators and air
conditioners identifying those as "luxury items."
"Refrigerator is not a luxury item at all rather it is an
essential item for the middle and lower income people," the BEMA
chief said.
He said that the retailers association had already raised
the issue with NBR and the finance ministry to consider the
issue for next budget.
He said difference in duty between imported and locally
produced refrigerator was 122 percent.
"This is quite illogical and the duty gap should not be more
than 20 percent for ensuring a sustainable competition in the
market," he said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir. Editing by Jane Merriman)