MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DHAKA Feb 16 Bangladesh's exports rose 7.8 percent in January from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, boosted by clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday, despite months of election-related violence that disrupted transport and prompted global retailers to curb orders.
Bangladesh's $22 billion garment industry had seen orders cut nearly in half in the three months to December as political unrest in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election hit the country, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association.
The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by the main opposition party and shunned by international observers as flawed, but the respite could be short-lived amid growing calls for a fresh election.
In the first seven months of the financial year beginning July 1, exports totalled $17.44 billion, up 15 percent from the same period a year ago, the export bureau said. Garments exports soared nearly 18 percent to $14.2 billion for the seven months.
The garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has already been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April that killed more than 1,130 people.
Bangladesh raised wages for millions of garment workers starting last December and amended its labour law last July to boost worker rights, including the freedom to form trade unions, following international pressure on the world's second largest clothing exporter.
However, industry leaders said all factory owners had not implemented the minimum wage of $68 per month - up from $38 - while Human Right Watch has said garment factory workers who try to form trade unions are being intimidated and threatened with murder.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .