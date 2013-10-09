UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA Oct 9 Bangladesh's exports rose 36.26 percent in September from a year earlier to $2.59 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, an export body said on Thursday, despite a spate of deadly accidents which have hit the country's multi-billion textile industry.
In the first quarter of the current financial year exports rose 21 percent to $7.63 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said. Garments exports surged 24 percent to $6.2 billion in July-September.
Garment exports totalled $21.5 billion for the financial year that ended in June 2013, up 13 percent from a year earlier when total exports rose 11 percent to more than $27 billion.
Duty-free access to Western markets and low wages have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, with 60 percent of the clothes made there going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
But the $20 billion industry, which supplies many Western brands, has been under a spotlight after a series of deadly incidents including the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in April that killed more than 1,130 people. A fire at another factory last year killed 112 people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources