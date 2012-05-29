DHAKA May 29 Bangladesh, despite daily electricity shortages of up to 1,500 megawatts, has offered uninterrupted supply to manufacturing and export-oriented firms from June 1 if they agree to pay higher charges.

"The move comes to support key industries ... but they must pay more money to access uninterrupted (power) supply," Syed Yusuf Hossain, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, said on Tuesday.

"It will have no adverse effect on the overall power supply," he told Reuters.

The regulator set the average price at 14.44 taka (18 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (KWh) for the industrial consumers that want to get electric supply round the clock.

Industrial consumers now get electricity, subject to frequent outages, at 5.61 taka per KWh on average.

The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board had proposed the increase to boost production and keep the flow of exports unaffected by power cuts.

"The firms will be supplied power round the clock generated from oil-fired power plants, which now remain idle because of the high price of imported oil," the commission chief said.

It now costs around 16 taka to produce a single unit (KWh) of electricity in an oil-fired plant, 2 to 3 taka in a natural gas-fired power plant, 5 taka in a coal-fired plant and 1 taka for hydro-power plants, officials said.

Exporters and manufacturers said the rate proposed for uninterrupted power would not be cost effective and urged the authorities to review it.

"We fill the gaps with our own generation capacity, which costs between 10 and 11 taka per unit," said Hossain Khaled, former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The high price of electricity will raise cost of our products and make them less competitive in international markets," he said.

