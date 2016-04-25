DHAKA, April 25 Bangladesh has increased
security at its largest natural gas field, which is operated by
Chevron, the government said on Monday, citing a rare
threat by a militant group operating in neighbouring India.
The United Liberation Front of Assam has been fighting for
secession from India and many of its members are based in
Bangladesh.
Dhaka said it has received warnings from the Indian
authorities that the ULFA was planning to target pipelines at
the Bibiyana gas field in northeastern Bangladesh.
The Bibiyana field, located in the Sylhet district 278
kilometres from Dhaka, accounts for 45 percent of the country's
gas output.
"We have taken additional security measures to prevent
destructive activities in the gas field or on the supply
system," said Interior Minister Asaduzzamn Khan.
In 2014 a Bangladesh court sentenced ULFA's leader Paresh
Barua to death in absentia for his part in a huge arms smuggling
operation which was discovered 10 years previously.
Chevron said it was aware of the threat to its operations in
Bibiyana. "We are working with relevant government agencies to
assess the security situation and take appropriate measures to
secure our personnel and operated facilities," a spokesman said.
