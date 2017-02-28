(Adds court decision, more protests)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Feb 28 Bangladesh police used tear gas
and water cannon to break up hundreds who took to the streets of
the capital on Tuesday in protest against an increase in the
price of gas.
The Energy Regulatory Commission last week announced an
increase in gas prices by an average 22.7 percent in two phases
starting next month.
The second increase in less than two years is being
introduced despite objections from political parties and
industry groups, including the $28 billion garments export
sector.
Many Bangladeshis use gas for cooking and for running
vehicles. It is also used to generate electricity.
Police said they broke up the protest after the activists
tried to block roads in the centre of Dhaka during a half-day
strike called by leftist political parties.
"We had to use water cannon and fire tear gas as the
protesters paid no heed to our requests to move away,” police
official Sheikh Abul Bashar told Reuters.
Demonstrators said police detained about a dozen protest
leaders and about 20 people were injured.
“The government has illogically burdened people with the
increase,” a student union leader, Lucky Akter, told reporters.
"We demand the government scrap the decision."
There was no major disruption to daily life in the city or
elsewhere but the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party
announced a nationwide sit-in programme for Thursday in protest
against the price increase.
The High Court meanwhile stayed the second phase of a gas
price increase from June for six months after hearing a petition
by the rights group, Consumer Association of Bangladesh.
The government is also set to raise electricity tariffs in a
bid to cut subsidies, which is likely to add to public anger
over the cost of living in the impoverished country of 160
million.
Consumer prices in Bangladesh rose 5.15 percent in January
from a year earlier, accelerating from a rise of 5.03 percent
the previous month.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick
Macfie)