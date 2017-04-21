MUMBAI, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 70
environmental groups have warned the construction of power
plants near the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, a mangrove forest that
is home to the Bengal tiger, would damage the environment and
affect the livelihoods of millions.
The coal-fired 1,320-megawatt Rampal power plant will be
built on the edge of the Sundarbans forest, a UNESCO World
Heritage site. A smaller plant is planned a short distance away.
"There is no doubt that the proposed Rampal and Orion power
plants will have serious and irreversible impact on the ecology
of the Sundarbans," the groups from countries including Sweden,
South Africa and Japan said in an open letter to the World
Heritage Committee dated April 20.
"The planned coal power plants threaten the health and
livelihoods of millions of people."
The salt-tolerant mangrove forests of tidal waterways,
mudflats and small islands is known for its wide variety of bird
and animal species.
The Rampal plant will directly impact the livelihoods of
about half a million people - including fishermen, farmers and
forest dwellers - and make millions more vulnerable to natural
disasters, according to lobby group the National Committee to
Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports.
Dhaka plans to set up 25 coal-fired power plants by 2022 in
order to meet rising electricity demand.
The government has indicated it is unlikely to abandon its
push to build more coal-fired power plants, despite growing
opposition from local people and environmentalists.
Some of these protests have turned violent.
Earlier this year, one person was killed and about a dozen
injured in a protest against a $2.4-billion Chinese-backed
coal-fired plant southeast of the capital Dhaka.
Last year, at least four people died when police opened fire
at protesters against the plant.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, responding to
criticism from former U.S. Vice President Al Gore at the World
Economic Forum this year, said Bangladesh desperately needs more
power, and that the planned coal plants are far from the
Sundarbans.
Clashes between villagers and governments keen to build
infrastructure to spur growth are likely to become more common
in South Asia as demand for scarce land rises, analysts say.
Environmentalists say the risks that fossil fuel plants pose
to nature and the livelihoods of people are not being assessed.
"Women are particularly at risk, as displacement is linked
to increases in gender violence, including falling victim to
trafficking and prostitution," the non-profit groups said in
their letter.
Signatories to the letter include the Climate Action
Network, Timberwatch (South Africa), Global Forest Coalition and
Friends of the Earth International (Sweden).
