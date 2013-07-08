* Duty-free access to Europe helped garment trade boom
* US cut trade benefits in June after factory disaster
* Bangladeshi minister promises new labour law soon
* Brands agree to help fund safety improvements
By Emma Thomasson
GENEVA, July 8 Bangladesh pledged on Monday to
quickly boost worker rights and recruit more factory inspectors
as it seeks to preserve European Union trade benefits after
1,129 workers were killed in the collapse of a garment plant in
April.
The EU, which gives preferential access to Bangladeshi
garments, has threatened punitive measures to press Dhaka to
improve worker safety standards after the collapse of the
illegally built Rana Plaza factory.
Instead, EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht launched a
"sustainability compact" at a meeting with Bangladesh officials,
who committed to enacting a new labour law by the end of 2013
and increasing the factory inspectorate by 200 staff to 800.
"We have a carrot and a stick but I prefer to use the
carrot," he said. "We want to help the Bangladeshi people, not
to punish them."
The EU said it would reallocate funds to help rehabilitate
those permanently disabled in the Rana Plaza collapse and extend
technical assistance to improve labour standards in Bangladesh
and other impoverished countries in the region.
Tax concessions offered by Western countries and the low
wages paid by the manufacturers have helped to turn Bangladesh's
garment exports into a $19 billion annual industry, with 60
percent of the clothes going to Europe.
In late June, U.S. President Barack Obama cut off U.S. trade
benefits for Bangladesh in a mostly symbolic response to
conditions in the country's garment sector, given that clothing
is not eligible for U.S. duty cuts.
De Gucht said the United States was considering whether to
join the compact announced on Monday.
Meanwhile, a group of North American-based apparel retailers
and trade associations plans to announce its own Bangladesh
garment worker safety plan in Washington on Wednesday. Details
of that plan were not immediately available, but the group said
it includes "comprehensive and measurable actions."
Earlier on Monday, a group of mainly European retailers
announced they had finalised a plan to promote worker safety
through coordinated inspections. But many U.S. retailers have
shunned the deal, proposing instead a non-binding initiative.
STAY ENGAGED
The EU imported roughly 9.2 billion euros ($11.8 billion) of
goods from Bangladesh last year, with textiles from clothing to
towels and bedding accounting for almost 93 percent,
corresponding to some 2.5 million jobs, mostly held by women.
Bangladesh receives duty-free access to EU markets under a
programme known as the globalised scheme of preferences (GSP),
designed to help developing countries grow through trade. The
country has the most generous level of GSP.
De Gucht said Bangladesh should not take that for granted
and the EU could still consider action if there was
"insufficient progress for Bangladeshi workers."
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dipu Moni said parliament would
reconvene soon to adopt a new labour law. The bill will make it
easier to form trade unions. Workers can now form a union only
with permission of the factory owner.
"We realise in the wake of the recent tragedies our friends
... expect us to deliver fast. Please do bear with us and stay
engaged in Bangladesh," Moni said.
But the minister also hit out at brands which she said
continued to raise retail prices while squeezing suppliers.
"Some leading buyers are still quietly pressing for lower
prices," she said. "How do we ensure fair pricing? The demand
side must also come forward on delivering their part."
In the compact, the EU and Bangladesh welcomed the
European-led plan, while urging all retailers and brands adopt a
unified code of conduct to audit factories.