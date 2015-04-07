DHAKA, April 7 Bangladesh's exports rose 7.4 percent in March from a year earlier to $2.59 billion, increasing for a fifth straight month and led by stronger sales of ready-made garments, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports from July to March, the first three quarters of the financial year, rose nearly 3 percent from the same period a year earlier to $22.9 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $18.63 billion in the July-March period, compared with nearly $18.05 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)