DHAKA, July 7 Bangladesh's exports in the
2014/15 fiscal year that ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a
year earlier to nearly $31.2 billion, boosted by stronger
clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South
Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to western
markets have helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter
after China.
Garment exports surged 4.5 percent to $25.5 billion from a
year earlier.
But the industry, which supplies many Western brands such as
Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has faced
pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including a
2013 building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)