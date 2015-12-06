UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA Dec 6 Bangladesh's exports rose 13.73 percent to $2.75 billion in November from a year earlier, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Sunday.
Exports from July to November, the first five months of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 6.7 percent to $12.88 billion from the same period a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $10.46 billion in the July-November period, compared with $9.69 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.