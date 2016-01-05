UPDATE 5-Hyundai, Kia to recall nearly 1.5 mln vehicles over engine issue
* S.Korean duo recall 1.48 mln models in U.S., Canada, S.Korea
DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladesh's exports rose 12.7 percent in December from a year earlier to $3.2 billion, driven by an increase in readymade garment sales, official data showed on Tuesday.
Exports for July to December, the first half of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier to $16.1 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $13.13 billion in the July-December period, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* S.Korean duo recall 1.48 mln models in U.S., Canada, S.Korea
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina and Colombia have agreed to eliminate taxes on a limited number of car imports, officials from Colombia and Argentina said at a news conference on Friday.