DHAKA, April 6 Bangladesh's exports rose 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier to $2.83 billion, driven by stronger sales of garments, official data showed.

Exports for July to March, the first three quarters of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 8.95 percent from a year earlier to $24.95 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $20.44 billion in July-March, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)