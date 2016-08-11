UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA Aug 11 Bangladesh's export fell 3.5 percent in July from a year earlier to $2.5 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Thursday, 25 percent below the target.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, fetched $2.12 billion in July, the first month of the 2016/17 financial year, down 4.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.
Exports in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources