UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA, Sept 6 Bangladesh exports earned $3.3 billion in August, a 20 percent increase from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments, government data showed on Tuesday.
Exports had fallen 3.5 percent to $2.5 billion in July due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
For July-August, the first two months of the 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 8 percent to $5.8 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $4.8 billion, up 8 percent from a year ago period. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources