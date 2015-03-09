UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh's exports rose 5.15 percent in February from a year earlier to $2.51 billion, increasing for a fourth straight month and boosted by stronger sales of ready-made garments, official data showed.
Exports from July to February, the first eight months of the financial year, rose 2.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to $20.31 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totaled $16.55 billion in the July-February period, compared with nearly $16.14 billion a year earlier.
However, renewed political turmoil could cast a pall over the garment industry, which has already been under pressure after factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
Bangladesh's exports bounced back in November after two months of falls.
In the 2013-14 financial year, exports hit a record $30 billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, boosted by garment sales.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.