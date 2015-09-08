DHAKA, Sept 8 Bangladesh exported goods worth $2.76 billion in August, a 28 percent from a year earlier, driven by an increase in garment shipments, government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 12 percent, to $2.6 billion, in July from a year ago.

For the first two months of the 2015-16 financial year, exports rose 4.7 percent to nearly $5.4 billion from the previous year, the Export Promotion Bureau said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)