Nov 28 A Nov. 24 fire at a garment factory in Bangladesh killed more than 100 people and renewed debate about how well global retailers manage safety in their supply chain.

Following is a timeline on some of Asia's deadliest fires in factories or shops in the last 20 years:

May 30, 1991 - Fire in a factory dormitory in Dongguan in China's southern province of Guangdong kills more than 80 workers and seriously injures another 40. A dormitory security guard had locked residents in before reporting the fire.

May 10, 1993 - Over 200 workers are killed by a fire at a toy factory near Bangkok, Thailand.

November 19, 1993 - Fire in a Sino-Hong Kong joint venture toy factory in southern Shenzhen province, China, kills 84 workers.

November 26, 1993 - Explosions and fire in the explosives workshop of a chemical plant kills 61 workers in central Hunan province, China.

December 13, 1993 - Fire sweeps through the dormitory of a textile factory in Fuzhou, China, killing 61 sleeping women workers.

June 16, 1994 - A textile plant at Zhuhai, China, burns down and then collapses. The official death toll was 76, but unofficial reports say at least 200 died.

May 24, 2002 - At least 35 people are killed when a fire breaks out in a shoe factory in the town of Agra in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

June 3/4, 2010 - At least 116 people are killed in a fire which destroys shops and housing in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Sept. 12, 2012 - A fire races through the Ali Enterprises garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi, which made ready-to-wear garments for Western stores, killing 289 workers and injuring 110 more.

Nov. 24, 2012 - A fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka, kills 111 workers and injures more than 150. Three supervisors of the Bangladeshi garments factory are arrested days later.