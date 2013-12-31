DHAKA Dec 31 A Bangladesh court on Tuesday
issued an arrest warrant for a fugitive garment factory owner on
homicide charges for the deaths of 112 workers in a fire last
year, police said.
Police last week laid charges against Delwar Hossain, his
wife and 11 employees of Tazreen Fashions, a rare step in a
country where critics complain that powerful garment industry
bosses often go unpunished for factory accidents.
Many of those who died in the multi-storey building on the
outskirts of Dhaka in November last year perished because
supervisors ordered workers back to their stations even as an
alarm rang and smoke rose through an internal staircase.
Dhaka's senior judicial magistrate, Wasim Sheikh, issued
arrest warrants for Hossain, his wife and four other company
officials, prosecutor Anwarul Kabir said.
They could be tried in absentia if they are not found by
Feb. 25, he said.
"Several times we raided their houses, including Hossain's
residence, to nab them. But they were not found. They have been
shown as fugitives in the charge sheet," investigation police
officer A.K.S. Mohosin-uz Zaman Khan told Reuters.
"We appealed to the court to issue the arrest warrants
against the absconding accused and confiscate their properties."
The charges against the 13 included breaching construction
rules and building design faults such as the failure to provide
two emergency exits, an investigating officer said. If
convicted, they could face life in prison.
Hossain told Reuters earlier that he was not guilty and had
not left the country.
"I have the full respect for the law, and because of that I
did not try to flee the country though I had a U.S visa. I am
not guilty and will try to prove it when the trial begins," he
said by telephone, a day after he was charged on Dec. 22.
He said he was in Dhaka. His wife, Mahmuda Akter, was
chairwoman of Tazreen Fashions.
Bangladesh, the world's second-largest apparel exporter
after China, this month raised wages for garment workers after a
string of factory accidents thrust poor pay and conditions into
the international spotlight.
The $22 billion export industry, which supplies many Western
brands, came under scrutiny when a building housing factories
collapsed in April, five months after the Tazreen fire, killing
more than 1,130 people.
The owner of that building, the Rana Plaza, Mohammed Sohel
Rana, was arrested after a four-day hunt as he appeared to be
trying to flee across the border to India.
After the Tazreen blaze, both Wal-Mart Stores inc
and Sears Holdings Inc said that goods were being
manufactured for them at the factory though both had denied it
authorisation as a supplier.