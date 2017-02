DHAKA Dec 30 Bangladesh raised fuel prices with effect from Friday in its fourth such hike since May, a move that will trim the country's subsidy burden but add to already high inflation.

Petrol, 95-octane gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil will now cost an additional 5 taka ($0.06) a litre.

The government last increased fuel prices in November. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)