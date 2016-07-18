* Tender part of shift away from direct-term contracts
* Aim is to buy at cheaper rates
* Sought diesel, jet fuel in Feb in first tender for 15 yrs
(Adds details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, July 18 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
has issued its first tender to buy fuel oil as part of efforts
to move away from direct-term deals with fuel products suppliers
to try to buy at cheaper rates.
State-owned BPC is seeking 160,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke
high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed. The tender
closes on July 20 and is valid till Oct. 2.
In February, BPC issued its first tender to buy oil products
in 15 years when it sought more than 11 million barrels of
diesel and jet fuel and managed to buy at lower rates than its
term deals.
The fuel oil tender is the first since BPC started importing
the oil product through term deals with oil companies in late
2010, a senior BPC official said.
"Achieving more competitive rates is a main reason for
switching to tenders," the official said.
The tender was for delivery between August and December.
A shortfall in supplies of natural gas has forced Bangladesh
to burn oil, a more costly option, to generate electricity.
BPC imported 140,000 tonnes of fuel oil during the first
half of 2016 and two more cargoes, each containing 20,000
tonnes, are being imported in July, another official said.
For the rest of the current year, the BPC has no plan to
import further fuel oil through term deals, the official added.
Bangladesh buys fuel oil from a number of national oil
companies, including Malaysia's Petronas and Vietnam's
Petrolimex.
BPC's 33,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Chittagong meets
about 30 percent of the country's fuel oil needs for oil-fired
power plants.
Until early 2010, Bangladesh was an occasional seller in the
Asian fuel oil market, offering small volumes of about 30,000
tonnes irregularly.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)