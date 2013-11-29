DHAKA Nov 29 A huge fire on Friday destroyed a
Bangladesh garment factory supplying key Western brands,
authorities said, in a blaze touched off by workers angered over
rumours of a colleague's death in police firing.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation,
whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have
helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after
China.
But a series of deadly incidents, including an April
building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people, has
triggered global concern over weak safety standards in the
$22-billion garment industry.
There were no initial reports of casualties in Friday's
fire, which gutted a ten-storey building at Gazipur, 40 km (25
miles) from the capital, Dhaka. Fire fighters were battling to
put out the fire in four adjacent buildings.
"We are still struggling to control the flames," said fire
official Mahbubur Rahman, adding that 22 fire service and civil
defence units from Dhaka and nearby areas were scrambled to
fight the fire.
A Reuters photographer at the scene said burnt garments
strewn on the floors bore brand names from U.S. retailers such
as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Gap Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Other brands on the clothes included Li and Fung Ltd
, Marks and Spencer Group PLC, Sears Canada Inc
, Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo and
Inditex S.A. brand Zara.
The factory was among the ten biggest in the country, said
Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president of industry body the
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
With the factory destroyed, workers there stood to lose
their jobs, he added. "Now all the workers are at risk of
becoming jobless," he said.
As many as 18,000 people worked at the factory, its owner,
Mosharraf Hossain, told Reuters. But they had left the building
by 11 p.m., shortly before the fire started.
A police official in charge of the area dismissed as
baseless the claim that a worker had died in the firing, adding
that a group of workers assisted by locals had set the fire.
"We are investigating to find out the reason for this
heinous act," said Mohammad Kamruzzaman, the officer in charge
of the Joydevpur police station that guards the area.
Police and witnesses said tempers flared after a mosque
loudspeaker announcement of a worker's death in police firing to
disperse a road blockade by workers who had skirmished with
police near the factory on Thursday morning.
Police broke up that clash with tear gas, but hundreds of
workers gathered later, vandalized the factory, set two
buildings on fire, and blockaded the road, said Mushfiqur
Rahman, a manager at Standard Garments, a firm in the building.
Police had to fire shots in the air to break up the workers'
blockade and let in fire fighters, he told reporters.
The recent string of accidents in Bangladesh has put the
government, industrialists and the global brands that use the
factories under pressure to reform an industry that employs four
million people and generates 80 percent of export earnings.