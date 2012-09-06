By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
| DHAKA, Sept 7
DHAKA, Sept 7 Bangladesh's $19 billion garments
industry attracts some of the world's biggest clothing brands
because of low costs, but many retailers say unrest over pay and
delayed shipping schedules are eroding that advantage.
The killing of a labour activist and increasing publicity of
unsanitary and unsafe working conditions at the country's 4,500
garment factories is also making some retailers worried about
their reputation.
Bangladeshi factories make clothes for brands including
Tesco, Wal-Mart, JC Penney, H&M
, Marks & Spencer, Kohl's and Carrefour
. Wages are as low as $37 a month for some workers.
In June, more than 300 factories near the capital Dhaka were
shut for almost a week until the government and factory owners
promised to consider pay demands and persuaded them to return to
work.
"Unrest in the readymade garment sector is a major concern
for us," said a country manager of a large international
wholesale customer, primarily located in the United States.
"We have calculated that a two-week work disruption in
factories producing 1.5 million units of garments daily would
lead up to $8 million losses," the manager said, speaking on
condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to
media.
The garments manufacturing sector earned $19 billion in the
year to June 2012, one of the impoverished nation's biggest
industries. Bangladesh is the world's biggest exporter of
clothing after China.
Readymade garments make up 80 percent of the country's $24
billion in annual exports. Consultancy firm McKinsey & Company
has said Bangladesh can double its garments exports in the next
10 years.
But conditions in the industry are below standard. Besides
scanty pay, working conditions and safety standards are poor,
employees and some analysts say.
Nazma Begum, a worker at a factory at Ashulia, near Dhaka,
said the main cause of unrest was low pay, which barely covered
family costs.
"Now I get 4,200 taka ($51) per month which should be raised
to at least 6,000 taka," she said. "I spend almost one-third of
my wage for hiring a one room shelter while the prices of all
daily necessaries are going gone up. Unless our pay is raised
accordingly, there will be more unrest."
Salma Begum, 35, added: "I have three children and my
husband is a rickshaw puller. Together we earn about 6,500 taka
($80) a month but still we are in debt, often borrowing from
friends."
Bangladesh's 4 million garment workers are mostly women, who
work 10-15 hours a day, six days a week.
THUGS
Some factory owners employ thugs to put down protests.
In April, labour activist Aminul Islam was found murdered
and his body bore signs of torture. No one has been arrested.
Human Rights Watch said the killing raised the possibility
of government involvement because Islam had been detained and
tortured by security officials in the past.
Officials dismissed the suggestion.
"If anyone blames the government for his death, it is
unfortunate. Why should the government do it?" said Kamal Uddin
Ahmed, additional secretary in the ministry of home affairs.
"However, we understand that until we could find the
culprits, it might have some negative impact on readymade
garment exports."
The U.S. ambassador to Bangladesh, Dan Mozena, said Islam's
killing was "an issue of considerable concern".
"Many companies' representatives told me about their
concerns about buying from Bangladesh," he told reporters in
July, adding that their reputations were at stake because of
concerns over workplace safety and a crackdown on labour
activism.
"They told me they want to buy more from
Bangladesh. But...these companies will not risk their
reputation," the envoy said.
Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz, which
calls Bangladesh an important purchasing market, said it was
worried but would not comment directly on the likelihood of
pulling out of the country.
"We take the unrest seriously and continue to work to
strengthen textile workers' rights," said Helena Helmerson at
H&M's corporate social responsibility department in an e-mail.
"We believe trade contributes to social and economic
development and that our presence in the country is positive."
The company said chief executive Karl-Johan Persson met
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this week and called for increasing
the minimum wage and also for annual wage reviews for workers in
the country's textile industry.
"We want to see a stable market in which people are treated
with respect, and where the workers are properly compensated by
their employers," Persson later told reporters.
NOT YET
While no major garments retailer or wholesale manufacturer
has moved out of Bangladesh, some may be inclined in that
direction.
"We don't like violence, we want peace to carry out our
business here," said Nam Ho Cho, managing director of
Bangladesh-Korea joint venture company, Hyun Apparel Limited,
which sells its products to the United States.
"Every time there is violence, buyers phone me and I have to
cool them down by saying 'Don't worry, we will manage. Shipment
schedules will be met.'"
A country manager for an international brand added: "If we
shift our order elsewhere, like China or Sri Lanka, then we have
to pay 25 cents more for per unit of bottom denim (pants).
"But if we consider the ultimate consequences of such unrest
in Bangladesh, then the cost is higher than 25 cents. In that
case we will look for other options, instead of Bangladesh."
Wages are fixed by factory owners, the government and
unions. However, many factories do not keep to stipulated wages.
Despite calls to adjust wages in line with inflation, the
government has said it had no immediate plan to review the wage
structure -- rather it will make available cheaper food to the
workers.
Zaidi Sattar, chairman of the Policy Research Institute of
Bangladesh, a leading think tank, said although garment
factories had been successful in Bangladesh, there was a danger
of buyers looking elsewhere.
"Wages have to rise, commensurate with productivity and
inflation. There is also much to be done on improving working
conditions. This is improving slowly, as more and more factories
reach compliance standards," said Sattar.