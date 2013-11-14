DHAKA Nov 14 Bangladeshi garment factory owners said on Thursday they had agreed to a proposed 77 percent rise in the minimum wage, reversing an earlier stance, but police used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up new protests by workers calling for more.

Bangladesh's official wage board had proposed the rise to $68 a month as the minimum wage after a string of fatal factory accidents this year thrust poor pay and conditions into the international spotlight.

The garment owners agreed to the proposal at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday night.

"We have agreed to the new wages after the prime minister assured us she would look into our problems," said Mohammad Atiqul Islam, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers' and Exporters' Association. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)