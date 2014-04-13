* Firms struggle to pass on higher costs to retailers
* 4 in 5 garment makers now operating at loss - Simco
chairman
* Less money for safety work demanded after Rana Plaza
* Bangladesh exports falter as customers buy elsewhere
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, April 14 Bangladesh garment factory
owners say they are soaking up much of the cost of nearly
doubling wages as some global retailers balk at price hikes,
leaving less money for safety improvements urged by apparel
chains after last year's Rana Plaza disaster.
The task of coping with a 79 percent increase in the minimum
monthly wage to $68, imposed last December at the urging of some
retail chains, comes as competition intensifies among emerging
markets producing garments for stores like Walmart and
Zara. That is squeezing sales in Bangladesh's main
export industry.
At Dhaka-based clothing company Simco Group, one of the
thousands of businesses the sector comprises, chairman Muzaffar
Siddique said that before the wage increase his net profit
margin was a little more than 2 percent. Now he's losing money
on orders, and reckons four out of every five garment makers in
the world's second-biggest clothing exporter after China are in
the same boat.
"I approached one of my Western buyers to raise prices, and
the relevant company said, 'It is your business and you have to
manage it ... you cannot slip it to us'," Muzaffar said. He
declined to identify the Western buyer.
Nearly a year after the eight-storey Rana Plaza building
collapsed in Dhaka's Savar district, killing more than 1,100
workers, Bangladesh's garment export growth has slowed to the
lowest rate in 15 years. Some buyers have shifted orders to
countries like India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia because of
concerns about workshop safety, higher wages and political
uncertainty.
Rana Plaza was the deadliest of a series of workplace
tragedies in Bangladesh's garment business. Some Western
retailers have lobbied for higher wages and better standards for
workers - and also have warned investors there may be a price to
pay in terms of reduced profit margins.
'IDLE GOSSIP'
Babylon Group, a garment factory in Dhaka that says it makes
clothing for major global retailers, is another company
struggling to adjust to the higher cost base. It employs more
than 12,000 people, and since the wage hike has lost money
making clothing for customers, according to documents seen by
Reuters.
For one recent order, the company generated a net loss of
2.42 percent of the sales value, the documents show. A similar
order placed before the wage hike generated a net profit of 2.69
percent of sales value. The documents seen by Reuters showed a
similar pattern for orders from two different European
retailers.
Emdadul Islam, a director with Babylon, asked that the
customers not be named for fear that he would lose business.
"Wage pressure will affect efforts to improve safety," said
Emdadul. He said retail customers had agreed to pay "a little"
more for their order, but the price rises were not enough to
cover the higher wages.
Emdadul said Babylon plans to improve productivity to help
restore profits margins. He said he intended to offer incentive
bonuses, and to advise workers "not to kill time through idle
gossip".
He said his company conducts safety training drills, has the
required fire safety equipment and is subject to inspections
organised by the global retail brands as part of the Rana Plaza
response. If the inspections turn up any problems "we will
definitely pay attention and address those," he said, adding
that investment in improving safety was "ongoing".
At Impressive Group, a garment maker located about six miles
from Dhaka, managing director Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Dhali
said buyers from the United States and Canada were paying 5 to
10 cents more per piece of clothing. That only partially defrays
the rise in wage costs, he said, declining to identify the
buyers in question.
"It is not possible to sustain continuous losses so our
focus is to raise productivity by 20 percent," Mosharraf said.
The factory would apply "motivation tools" such as incentive
bonuses to get workers producing clothing faster, he said.
SHARED RESPONSIBILITY
The Rana Plaza collapse, on April 24, 2013, focused
attention on working conditions in Bangladesh. U.S. and European
retailers responded by forming groups to push for better safety
standards and regular inspections.
The U.S.-based Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety said
its members had made more than $100 million in low-cost capital
available to Bangladesh factories to help pay for safety
improvements. Three factories have so far finalised paperwork
for loans totalling about $1 million to $2 million, it said.
"We do anticipate an increase in loan applications in the
months to come," Ellen Tauscher, independent chair of the
alliance, said in an emailed statement.
Mesbah Rabin, the alliance's Bangladesh-based managing
director, said inspections had been carried out at 400 of 720
factories selected for review that previously met supply chain
standards for the companies the alliance represents. Funds would
be made available after the reviews were completed in July,
Rabin said.
The Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety, which was
set up after Rana Plaza and counts many European retailers among
its signatories, also plans to make an unspecified amount of
low-cost loans available to help factories pay for upgrades.
Retailers are expected to pay suppliers enough to make it
"financially feasible" for factories to comply with the safety
requirements, spokesman Joris Oldenziel said in an emailed
response to questions from Reuters.
Sweden's fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz,
better known as H&M, said on March 27 that a drive to increase
wages for Asian clothing workers would hurt its profit margins.
Britain's supermarket operator Tesco Plc, which
includes clothing in its range of goods, said in a statement to
Reuters it had lobbied for higher Bangladesh wages and would
continue to work with suppliers to improve pay and shorten
workers' hours. U.S. clothing chain Gap Inc said it had
also pushed for increased wages and requires vendors to pay
either the legal minimum wage or the local industry standard,
whichever is higher.
COMPETITION HEATS UP
Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports have lost steam over
the past four months, growing just 7.1 percent in January
compared with the same month a year earlier, less than a quarter
of the year-on-year growth rate recorded in November.
"Immediately after the Rana Plaza disaster export orders
started to fall quickly," said Mohammad Shahidul Azim, a vice
president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters
Association, which represents a majority of the factories.
Several factory owners interviewed by Reuters said they were
losing orders to rivals in places like Vietnam, Indonesia
and Cambodia. Pakistan was also picking up orders since January
when it was granted duty-free trade access for its ready-made
garments to the European Union, adding to pressure on
Bangladesh's factories to keep prices low.
The Rana Plaza disaster was by no means an isolated incident
in the history of Bangladesh's garment industry. In 2012, scores
of workers perished in a fire at a factory on the outskirts of
Dhaka called Tazreen Fashion.
Yet Babylon's Emdadul said Rana Plaza made a huge difference
for the industry, likening its disastrous impact to that of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
For the first time in his 27 years in the business, he
recently received a call from a customer wishing to slash the
size of an order, a French company seeking 60,000 shirts rather
than 130,000 as per previous orders. He declined to identify the
customer.
"Buyers were a bit cautious after the Tazreen fire incident,
but Rana Plaza was like a 9/11 in the sector," he said.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir in DHAKA; Additional reporting by
James Davey in LONDON, Emma Thomasson in BERLIN and Phil Wahba
in NEW YORK; Editing by Emily Kaiser and Kenneth Maxwell)