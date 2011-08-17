DHAKA Aug 17 Bangladesh has struck a gas reserve at a newly discovered field at a time when the country is facing acute gas shortages, a senior energy official said on Wednesday.

A gas structure at Sundalpur in southern Noakhali district has been discovered by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration Company (Bapex).

"Today we started a well test to determine its exact reserve," said Bapex Managing Director Mortuza Ahmad Faruque.

"The reserve could be small but we are expecting 10-12 million cubic feet of gas may be extracted per day and it would be commercially viable," he told Reuters.

The gas has been found 1,400 metres under ground and the pressure is good, he added.

Bangladesh, with about 13 trillion cubic feet of probable and recoverable gas reserves, has been facing an acute supply crisis, with production totalling around 2,000 million cubic feet per day against demand of more than 2,500 mmcfd.

The widening gap prompted the government to stop giving new gas connections to industrial and manufacturing firms as well as households since 2010, curbing economic growth.

The government, under growing public furry over utility shortages, hopes to add about 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to the national grid by the end of 2012, with a deal signed with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhilips to explore gas and oil in the Bay of Bengal. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jason Neely)