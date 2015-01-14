(Repeats to take extraneous word from headline)
DHAKA Jan 14 Bangladesh will lower the sulphur
content of all its gasoil imports from January next year, in
line with a global trend towards cleaner fuel, having moved in
that direction from this month, energy officials said on
Wednesday.
The country will only import gasoil with 500
parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur from 2016 and will no longer
take the 2,500 ppm grade, a senior official of the Bangladesh
Petroleum Corp (BPC) told Reuters.
The state-owned company, the country's sole importer of
gasoil, has already started importing cleaner gasoil this year.
Starting from January, it is not buying gasoil with 2,500
ppm from any oil companies except Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC),
the biggest supplier of gasoil to BPC with around 1 million
tonnes a year.
BPC's contracts for gasoil with 2,500 ppm sulphur for the
January-June period are at a premium of $4.50 per barrel over
Middle East quotes, down from $4.80 per barrel for the second
half of 2014.
Premiums for gasoil with 500 ppm were fixed at $4.60 a
barrel over Middle East quotes.
Bangladesh imports around 3.0-3.3 million tonnes of gasoil a
year to meet demand, while the country's sole Eastern Refinery
produces around 350,000 tonnes, another BPC official said.
Other than KPC, suppliers for Bangladesh's middle
distillates contracts included Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates
National Oil Co (ENOC), Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako,
Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, PetroChina,
Unipec and new supplier Turkish Petroleum International Company.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)