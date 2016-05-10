NEW YORK May 10 The three parties directly affected by one of the biggest-ever cyber heists said they agreed on Tuesday to work together to recover $81 million that was stolen, track down the criminals involved and protect the global financial system from other breaches.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and representatives from global messaging network SWIFT met in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday to discuss the early-February heist.

"All parties stated their concern over this event and their continued commitment to work together to normalize operations," they said in a joint statement. "The parties also agreed to pursue jointly certain common goals: to recover the entire proceeds of the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice, and protect the global financial system from these types of attacks." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)