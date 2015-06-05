DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh and India will seal an
agreement simplifying their 4,000 kilometre (2,500 mile) border
at the weekend, over four decades after the neighbours first
tried to untangle complex territorial rights set down in 1713.
The agreemnt will be one of several to be finalised during a
two-day state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
beginning on Saturday, Dhaka's Foreign Minister Abul Hassan
Mahmood Ali told journalists on Friday.
In 1974, the then leaders of the two countries - Indira
Gandhi of India and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh - agreed
to swap almost 200 enclaves of land located in one country but
officially belonging to the other.
"But with the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (in
1975), along with the almost all the members of his family, the
process of the agreement stopped for a long time," Ali said.
The agreement, which has since been updated, will be "a
historic milestone in the relationship between the two
neighbouring south Asian countries," he added.
Established by a treaty between two former princely states,
the 106 Indian enclaves in Bangladesh and 92 Bangladeshi
enclaves in India are islands of foreign territory inside each
country, most of them close to the official border.
Their inhabitants - about 37,330 in Indian enclaves and
14,200 in Bangladeshi enclaves - are deprived of public services
because their governments have no access to them.
Under the agreement, each country will take over most of the
enclaves on its territory and inhabitants will have the right to
stay where they are or move to the other side of the border.
Ali said the two countries would also sign a number of deals
to boost trade and security along the border and fight human
trafficking.
Officials would also discuss a possible increase in Indian
aid for Dhaka and in Bangladeshi electricity imports from India.
In a separate meeting on Friday, the Bengladeshi central
bank governor Atiur Rahman urged Indian businesses to use his
country as a low-cost manufacturing base for goods for local and
global markets.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Tom Heneghan)