DHAKA, April 4 Bangladesh will sign up to 35
agreements and memoranda of understanding during Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina’s state visit to India, Foreign Minister Abul
Hasan Mahmood Ali said on Tuesday.
The prime minister is due to leave for a four-day visit on
Friday.
A senior energy official said Bangladesh would sign a number
of agreements to import electricity. At present Bangladesh
produces up to 8,500 MW of electricity and demand rises more
than eight percent annually.
“The deals include among others expansion of bilateral trade
and investments, cooperation in energy sector, availing credit,
distribution and management of water of common river, safer
guard of border, ensuring security, prevention of illegal trade
of drugs and human trafficking,” the foreign minister told a
news conference.
India is expected to announce a fresh credit worth about $5
billion for infrastructure development, like railways, roads and
waterways, one official said.
“That will be a concessionary credit, as a symbol of
excellent relations between the two countries,” he said.
