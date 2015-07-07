DHAKA, July 7 Rising food prices pushed up
Bangladesh's annual inflation rate to 6.25 percent in June,
Planning Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday, ending a brief
slowdown.
Food inflation rose to 6.32 percent from 6.23 percent in
May, while non-food inflation inched up to 6.15 percent from
6.14 percent, Kamal said.
The annual inflation rate eased in May for the first time
since February when it picked up as violent political unrest
disrupted supply chains.
The government expects inflation to ease to 6.2 percent in
the 2015/16 fiscal year that started from July 1, on falling
global commodity prices.
