DHAKA, July 7 Rising food prices pushed up Bangladesh's annual inflation rate to 6.25 percent in June, Planning Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday, ending a brief slowdown.

Food inflation rose to 6.32 percent from 6.23 percent in May, while non-food inflation inched up to 6.15 percent from 6.14 percent, Kamal said.

The annual inflation rate eased in May for the first time since February when it picked up as violent political unrest disrupted supply chains.

The government expects inflation to ease to 6.2 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year that started from July 1, on falling global commodity prices. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)