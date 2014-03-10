* Two factories temporarily shut due to overladen floors
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, March 10 Initial inspections of
Bangladesh garment factories organised after the collapse of the
Rana Plaza complex have found safety problems including
overloaded ceilings, exposed cables and locked fire escapes, an
industry-backed group said on Monday.
Working conditions in the $22 billion industry have been
under scrutiny since the April, 2013 collapse of Rana Plaza in
which more than 1,100 workers were killed. A November 2012 fire
at another factory also resulted in 112 deaths.
Rana Plaza, the world's most deadly industrial accident
since the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India, has prompted Western
brands to pledge to cooperate to improve working conditions, but
inspections of Bangladesh's 5,600 factories have been slow to
get under way.
More than 150 clothing brands and retailers, including the
world's top fashion chains Inditex and H&M,
have joined the Accord for Fire and Building Safety in
Bangladesh, which announced results of 10 initial inspections.
Brad Loewen, chief safety inspector for the Accord, said two
factories had been temporarily closed in the last week after
serious structural issues were uncovered, although work was
allowed to continue after overloading was reduced.
"We have been getting great cooperation," Loewen told a
webcast presentation ahead of the publication of the inspection
reports planned in Dhaka on Tuesday. "We trust that will
continue."
Rana Plaza was an eight-storey building sited on swampy
ground without correct permits, where more than 3,000 workers -
most of them young women - continued to labour even after cracks
were noticed on pillars a day before the collapse.
Rock-bottom wages and trade deals with Western countries
have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest garment
exporter after China, with 60 percent of its clothes going to
Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
Four contracted engineering firms and 25 staff engineers
plan to inspect the 1,500 factories used by the Accord brands by
the end of August, starting with the highest-risk buildings with
more than five floors.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Among the issues uncovered in initial inspections, Loewen
highlighted locks on fire exits, inadequate fire alarm and
sprinkler systems, chaotic cabling and overladen buildings.
He showed a photograph of a ceiling beam visibly bowing
under the weight of sacks of cotton stacked on the floor above,
adding inspectors had ordered the load to be removed.
Factories are given two weeks notice of an inspection, which
monitors structural, fire and electrical safety.
"We're not trying to catch people out here. We're trying to
create a sustainable, safe working environment," said Alan
Roberts, Accord executive director of international operations.
Roberts said factory owners are responsible for paying to
address safety issues raised by inspectors, although brands had
agreed to help find funding if the owners cannot afford it.
The separate Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety,
dominated by North American retailers like Gap and
Wal-Mart Stores, said in October it had inspected more
than half the Bangladesh factories its members use.
Proponents of the Accord say it is stronger than the
Alliance as it requires independent inspections of work sites,
binding arbitration enforceable in court in case of a dispute,
and full disclosure of all suppliers, inspection reports and
detailed quarterly reports.
Bangladesh has pledged to boost worker rights and recruit
more safety inspectors after the European Union, which gives
preferential access to Bangladeshi garments, threatened punitive
measures. But the country has fewer than 200 qualified
inspectors and government officials say it will take at least
five years to check all factories.
Bangladesh has raised the minimum wage for garment workers
and amended its labour law to boost worker rights, but industry
leaders said not all factory owners have raised wages, while
Human Rights Watch has said workers who try to form unions are
being intimidated and threatened with murder.