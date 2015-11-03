DHAKA Nov 3 About 1,000 Bangladeshi authors and
teachers marched through the streets of the capital on Tuesday,
asserting their right to free speech days after a suspected
Islamist group attacked writers and publishers critical of
religious militancy.
Bangladesh is in the throes of a violent struggle between
hardline groups bent on turning the Muslim-majority nation into
a sharia-based theocracy on the one hand, and Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina determined to root out extremism on the other.
On Saturday, a publisher was hacked to death in his office
in Dhaka by men wielding sharp weapons, hours after similar
attacks on two writers and another publisher.
Despite the climate of fear caused by the attacks that
follow the killings of four secularist bloggers this year,
writers turned out in large numbers for the rally in Dhaka.
"No one is safe. First they killed bloggers. Now they are
targeting publishers. Soon they will attack anyone who is
progressive-minded," said Khaledur Rahman, an author who is
himself facing a death threat.
A branch of al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks
but police said they had not been able to verify that claim.
Police joint commissioner Monirul Islam said investigators
were looking closely at a home-grown group called Ansarullah
Bangla Team (ABT) as the latest attacks bore the hallmarks of
earlier killings of bloggers for which it took responsibility.
The little-known Islamist group wants sharia rule in secular
Bangladesh and has vowed to kill critics of extreme Islam.
"They just tell these youth that the bloggers are the
enemies of Islam. Nobody has read the blogs. They just blindly
follow what the ABT says," said a police investigator.
Tensions have risen in Bangladesh since Hasina ordered
Islamist leaders suspected of atrocities during the 1971 war of
independence from Pakistan to be put on trial for war crimes.
Her rivals say Hasina is settling political scores by
hunting down members of the Jamaat-e-Islami, an ally of the main
opposition group head by former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
The latest conviction of former opposition minister
Salauddin Quader Chowdhury for war crimes has reignited protests
that the trials are politically motivated.
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy in a letter to the Bangladesh
embassy in Washington D.C. said Chowdhury was denied the
opportunity to present evidence to the war crimes tribunal that
he was out of the country at the time of the alleged offences.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)