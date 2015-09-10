(Repeats Thursday story with no changes to text)
* Bangladesh says Chinese port project may not be needed
* Japan offers more favourable loan terms, officials say
* Decision would be blow to Chinese regional ambitions
* India frets about its giant neighbour's expanding reach
By Sanjeev Miglani and Ruma Paul
NEW DELHI/DHAKA, Sept 10 Bangladesh may shelve
an $8 billion deepwater port project it has been negotiating
with China, a government minister said on Thursday, as it looks
to pursue a nearby facility financed by the Japanese instead.
Such a decision would be a setback for Chinese President Xi
Jinping's "One Belt One Road" initiative to build a network of
ports and expressways and help expand trade, investment and
influence in the region.
Dhaka has cleared Japan's proposal to finance and build a
seaport in Matarbari, located some 25 km from Sonadia, where
Beijing had offered to construct the country's first deep water
port, Planning Minister Mustafa Kamal said.
He told Reuters that the Japan International Cooperation
Agency (JICA) had offered 80 percent financing on easy terms to
build four coal-fired power plants of 600 MW each and a port
complex in Matarbari.
That offer prompted a review of whether the Sonadia project
was needed at all.
"Matarbari is designed in such a way that it will be
comprehensive, with power plants, an LNG terminal and a port,"
he said in a telephone interview.
"Matarbari is sufficient, we may have to give up the other
port project," he said, adding that the government was still
reviewing the proposals.
GENEROUS RATES
Two Japanese companies, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni
Corporation, have bid to participate in the power plant
construction project.
A Sumitomo spokesman said the project was in the early
stages, and "nothing has been decided." Marubeni declined to
comment, while JICA said a loan agreement had been signed with
Bangladesh for the power plant and that the project was in the
procurement stage.
Shamsul Alam, senior secretary of Bangladesh's Planning
Commission, said JICA, the main conduit for Japan's overseas
development aid, had offered $3.7 billion at an interest rate of
0.1 percent over 30 years with an initial 10-year grace period
to build the $4.6 billion port and power complex in Matarbari.
"We are going ahead with the Matarbari seaport and power
plants as JICA is financing the project," Shipping Minister
Shahjahan Khan told Reuters.
But he said that there was no plan to sideline China and
Beijing remained a key player in the country's efforts to build
new roads and bridges.
Japan and India have been vying for influence over smaller
nations in South Asia that sit astride vital shipping lanes,
amid concerns about Chinese naval forays into the region.
State-owned China Harbour Engineering Company was the front
runner for the contract to build the Sonadia port, and last year
the two sides were expected to seal an agreement during the
visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Beijing.
But officials in Dhaka said financing was an issue, as
Beijing was willing to offer only partial support for what would
be Bangladesh's biggest foreign investment.
China Communications Construction Company, parent of China
Harbour Engineering, was not immediately available to respond to
emails and calls outside office hours.
FINANCIAL CLOUT
Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS, said
Japan had beaten out China by offering Dhaka financing for the
construction of the port as well as an industrial corridor with
rail, road and electricity infrastructure.
"This has made the Japanese bid very attractive for
Bangladesh from a long-term economic development perspective."
Last week, Indonesia cancelled a multi-billion contract to
build the country's first high-speed railway which China and
Japan had been battling over, each sweetening the terms of their
deal up to the deadline.
Henry Tillman, editor of China Investment Research which
tracks China outbound investments said: "It wasn't just
Bangladesh this week. It's the second occurrence of this
happening, where Japan has substantially bested China on
interest rate terms on a major infrastructure project, in the
last fortnight."
Beijing's bid to build the port in Sonadia in the Bay of
Bengal caused disquiet in India, because it would extend a
network of Chinese port projects including in arch-foe Pakistan
to the west and Sri Lanka off its toe.
New Delhi sees Chinese development of commercial ports in
the Indian Ocean as a first step towards greater Chinese naval
forays. Last year it was alarmed when Chinese attack submarines
docked at a port facility built by China in Colombo.
"There are (also) significant geopolitical issues at stake,
since the strategic location of the new port project in the Bay
of Bengal may have raised concerns amongst other international
powers had China been heavily involved in developing (it)," said
Biswas.
