(Adds leaders' comments, U.N. Security Council)
By Serajul Quadir and Ranga Sirilal
DHAKA/COLOMBO, Sept 6 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe flew to Bangladesh on Saturday for a two-stop tour of
South Asia as the globe-trotting leader asserts Tokyo's interest
in a region where it has ceded influence to China.
Abe becomes the first Japanese prime minister to visit
Bangladesh in 14 years and on Sunday will be the first to travel
to Sri Lanka in nearly a quarter of a century.
"I came here with 22 top leaders of business, ranging from
infrastructure to safe water, with a strong hope of doing
business in Bangladesh," Abe told a forum in Dhaka attended by
more than 100 executives from both countries.
Asian great-power diplomacy has stirred to life since the
rise to power of Indian nationalist Narendra Modi, who announced
his intent to play an active role on the world stage by inviting
regional leaders to his inauguration in May.
Abe comes to India's backyard after hosting Modi for summit
talks that yielded a Japanese pledge to invest $34 billion in
India and launched a "special, strategic global partnership" to
deepen security cooperation.
The Japanese premier pre-empts Chinese President Xi Jinping,
who travels to India and Sri Lanka later this month.
"Prime Minister Modi is weaving a complex tapestry of
relations with Asia," said Dayan Jayatilake, a political
scientist, author and former Sri Lankan diplomat.
From economic parity in 1980, China's growth has outstripped
India's fourfold and Beijing has sought to recycle some of its
vast export surpluses into foreign investments in resources and
infrastructure in South Asia to feed its industrial machine.
That rising economic presence in the Indian Ocean region has
stoked concerns in New Delhi that China is creating a "string of
pearls" that surrounds India and threatens its security.
In addition to reaching out to Abe, Modi this week welcomed
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the first solo visit
by a foreign leader since his election, signing a deal for the
supply of uranium for nuclear power generation in India.
Although Modi seeks pragmatic economic engagement with
China, in Tokyo he criticised countries with an "expansionist"
mindset, a coded jibe against Beijing's assertive behaviour in
Southeast Asia.
Modi "has a new equation with China, which is reciprocated
by the Chinese leadership based on economic pragmatism," said
Jayatilake, "but he is also seeking closer ties with Japan and
Australia in the Asia-Pacific region.
"So we can discern multi-tiered Asian architecture in the
new foreign policy of Prime Minister Modi."
SEEKING ATTENTION
For Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the increased attention of the
region's largest economies creates the opportunity to attract
much-needed investment and promote exports.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Tokyo in
May and Abe's return visit followed up on Japan's commitment to
invest 600 billion yen ($5.7 billion) over the next four to five
years.
Abe praised Bangladesh's progress in developing its Bay of
Bengal industrial belt but urged the country to do more to
improve infrastructure and transportation. He praised the export
growth achieved by the Bangladeshi garment industry.
Japan also provided a $450 million development loan for the
construction of a 1,350 megawatt coal-fired power station.
In return, Hasina told Abe that Bangladesh had withdrawn its
bid for a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for
2015-16 in favour of Japan. "I appreciate the decision, and it
will foster the relationship of the two counties," Abe said.
For Japan, which has to import most of its energy, the
Indian Ocean is a critical sea passage for supplies of oil and
liquefied natural gas from the Middle East.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa will welcome the
attention of Japan as a donor and investor and as a
counterweight to China, which financed a $500 million port
terminal in Colombo that was opened last year.
"They (the Japanese) are aware that we are beholden to
China's influence in many ways, so they would like to counter
that," said Nanda Godaga, a retired Sri Lankan diplomat who
follows Japanese foreign policy.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Stephen Powell)