By Serajul Quadir and Ranga Sirilal
| DHAKA/COLOMBO, Sept 6
DHAKA/COLOMBO, Sept 6
Shinzo Abe flew to Bangladesh on Saturday for a two-stop tour of
South Asia as the globe-trotting leader asserts Tokyo's interest
in a region where it has ceded influence to China.
Abe becomes the first Japanese prime minister to visit
Bangladesh in 14 years and on Sunday will be the first to travel
to Sri Lanka in nearly a quarter of a century.
Asian great-power diplomacy has stirred to life since the
rise to power of Indian nationalist Narendra Modi, who announced
his intent to play an active role on the world stage by inviting
regional leaders to his inauguration in May.
Abe comes to India's backyard after hosting Modi for summit
talks that yielded a Japanese pledge to invest $34 billion in
India and launched a "special, strategic global partnership" to
deepen security cooperation.
The Japanese premier pre-empts Chinese President Xi Jinping,
who travels to India and Sri Lanka later this month.
"Prime Minister Modi is weaving a complex tapestry of
relations with Asia," said Dayan Jayatilake, a political
scientist, author and former Sri Lankan diplomat.
From economic parity in 1980, China's growth has outstripped
India's fourfold and Beijing has sought to recycle some of its
vast export surpluses into foreign investments in resources and
infrastructure in South Asia to feed its industrial machine.
That rising economic presence in the Indian Ocean region has
stoked concerns in New Delhi that China is creating a 'string of
pearls' that surrounds India and poses a threat to its security.
In addition to reaching out to Abe, Modi this week welcomed
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the first solo visit
by a foreign leader since his election, signing a deal for the
supply of uranium for nuclear power generation in India.
Although Modi seeks pragmatic economic engagement with
China, in Tokyo he criticised countries with an "expansionist"
mindset, a coded jibe against Beijing's assertive behaviour in
Southeast Asia.
Modi "has a new equation with China, which is reciprocated
by the Chinese leadership based on economic pragmatism," said
Jayatilake, "but he is also seeking closer ties with Japan and
Australia in the Asia-Pacific region.
"So we can discern multi-tiered Asian architecture in the
new foreign policy of Prime Minister Modi."
SEEKING ATTENTION
For Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the increased attention of the
region's largest economies creates the opportunity to attract
much-needed inward investment and promote exports.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Tokyo in
May and Abe's return visit should bring progress on Japan's
commitment to invest 600 billion yen ($5.7 billion) over the
next four to five years.
"The Japan visit can...help Bangladesh leverage its
geographic position between China and Japan," venture capitalist
Ifty Islam wrote in Bangladesh' Daily Star newspaper this week.
For Japan, which has to import most of its energy, the
Indian Ocean is a critical sea passage for supplies of oil and
liquefied natural gas from the Middle East.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa will welcome the
attention of Japan as a donor and investor and as a
counterweight to China, which financed a $500 million port
terminal in Colombo that was opened last year.
"They (the Japanese) are aware that we are beholden to
China's influence in many ways, so they would like to counter
that," said Nanda Godaga, a retired Sri Lankan diplomat who
follows Japanese foreign policy.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)