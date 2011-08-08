DHAKA Aug 8 Bangladesh is bracing for more
protests after the country's Anti-Corruption Commission on
Monday filed a case against former premier Khaleda Zia, accusing
her of buying land in a trust's name by using undeclared funds.
Politics in impoverished Bangladesh has been dominated for
two decades by a violent rivalry between Khaleda Zia and current
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, often trading corruption charges
and organising massive protests when in opposition.
The commission charges, the first since Sheikh Hasina's
Awami League Party took power in 2009, come after a series of
anti-government strikes last month that have crippled
business over issues ranging from a constitutional amendment on
election procedures ahead of 2013 polls to a recent natural gas
exploration pact with ConocoPhillips .
The commission, responsible for investigating official
corruption charges and used widely when an army-backed
government under emergency rule took power between 2007 and
2009, alleges Khaleda Zia bought land in 2005 for 65.2 million
taka ($881,000) for a charity named after her slain husband
former president Ziaur Rahman.
"But the trust failed to show any valid source for part of
the payment of the land purchase," a commission official told
reporters. Khaleda Zia's two sons also face corruption charges,
which her Bangladesh Nationalist Party said were politically
motivated.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ed Lane)