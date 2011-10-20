DHAKA Oct 20 Bangladesh on Thursday urged the
World Bank to reconsider its decision to withdraw $1.2 billion
in financing for the country's longest river bridge, saying it
will root out any suspected corruption in the tender process.
A World Bank spokesman in Washington said last month that
Canadian authorities were investigating employees of SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc for possible corruption in the bridge
project.
The World Bank suspended the credit until the issue had been
resolved.
The Finance Ministry said on Thursday that Bangladesh had
proposed that the tender process move forward without the
Canadian firm.
"The government has taken the allegation of corruption very
seriously and the guilty, if found, will be punished," Finance
Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said.
The $2.9 billion bridge over the Padma River will connect
the northwest of the country to the capital Dhaka and the port
of Chittagong in the south.
Bangladesh topped the list of world's most corrupt countries
for five years until 2005, but the rating has slightly improved
over the past few years.
