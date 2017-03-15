DHAKA, March 15 Two police officers were injured
in a raid on a house in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh,
where three people identified as militants were arrested on
Wednesday, police said.
The suspected militants threw grenades at police after they
surrounded the house and demanded that the occupants surrender,
a senior police officer said.
The three arrested included a woman with a child, who was
wearing a suicide bomb on her belt, said Iftekhar Uddin, the
officer in charge of the police station in Sitakunda, the area
of Chittagong where the raid took place.
"The bomb squad of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police
deactivated the bomb and arrested all militants, including the
female militant," Uddin said.
The militants rented the house in Sitakunda, about 264
kilometers (165 miles) south-east of Dhaka, earlier this month,
police said. Using fake IDs, they introduced themselves to the
house's owner as a family. He became suspicious and called
police.
Forty-eight people have been killed or seriously wounded by
Islamist militants in Bangladesh since 2013. They included at
least six online critics of religious militancy who were hacked
to death. Among them was a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin.
On July 1, 2016, at least six militants stormed a restaurant
in Dhaka's diplomatic zone and killed 20 hostages, mostly
foreigners, and two police officers. All the militants were
killed as Bangladesh commandoes ended the 12-hour long siege.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir,; additional reporting by
Nazimuddin Shyamol from Chittagong, editing by Larry King)