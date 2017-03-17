By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 17 A suicide bomber injured two
Bangladeshi police officers on Friday when he attacked a base
being built for the police anti-terrorist unit, officials said.
Local media quoting the BBC Bangla service said Islamic
State had claimed responsibility for the rare attack on
Bangladesh's security services.
Senior Dhaka police official Krishna Pada Roy said police
were investigating the incident. It occurred a day after four
people linked to a deadly cafe attack in the capital last year
were killed when their suicide vests exploded during a raid in
the southeastern town of Chittagong.
The injured police officers were taken to Dhaka's military
hospital.
Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB), told reporters that a man aged about 25 had blown himself
up when challenged as he tried to enter the police special
security force's base, which is still under construction.
Initial evidence suggested he was a member of an extremist
group, Khan said.
The bomb was homemade but very powerful, he said. Police had
recovered another bomb from inside a bag carried by the bomber.
Police said there could have been many more casualties if
the bomber had not struck while most base staff were at the
mosque for Friday prayers.
The RAB base is located in a secure area of the capital
city, close to several army barracks.
Civil aviation and police officials said airports and
prisons had been put on alert and security stepped up across the
country. Interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the situation
was under control.
Ishfaq Elahi Chowdhury, a retired air commodore and security
analyst, said Friday's attack on counter-terrorism forces was "a
new dimension" in the fight against Islamist militancy in
Bangladesh.
Suicide attacks in the country are rare but there have been
major incidents such as the attack in July last year on a Dhaka
cafe in which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.
Separately, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged parents on
Friday to remain alert to the risk of their children becoming
radicalised.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)